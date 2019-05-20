Death investigation underway in Lowndes County

By: Krista Monk | WALB News 10

May 20, 2019

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) -- The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Lowndes County Coroner’s Office are investigating a death at a home on Harter Way near Madison Highway.

Billy Bell was pronounced dead by Coroner Austin Fiveash around 8 a.m. Monday.

Fiveash said detectives and crime scene units with the sheriff’s office spent the morning processing the scene.

The body will be sent for an autopsy Tuesday morning, according to Fiveash.

Currently, this is being investigated as a suspicious death, the coroner said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the all those who knew Mr. Bell," Fiveash said. “This is an ongoing investigation and detectives are actively working to gather all details surrounding the death. We will provide more information when possible. Any one who has any information is encouraged to call the Lowndes County Sheriffs Office.”

If you think you may have any information that would assist in this investigation, you can call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 671-2900.