Death penalty sought in case of former Miami high school assistant principal accused of killing teacher

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 23, 2019

MIAMI, Fla. (WCTV) -- A former Miami-area high school assistant principal is facing the death penalty after being accused of killing a fellow teacher, according to CBS Miami.

Officials say, Ernest Roberts, formerly an assistant principal at Norland High School, is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of 41-year old Kameela Russell, a well-known teacher at Norland High.

Russell was last seen on May 15 and her body was found 10 days later wrapped in a tarp in a canal near Roberts’ home.

Police arrested Roberts and he pleaded not guilty.

Roberts currently remains in jail without bond.

According to officials, Russell was last seen pulling up to her aunts home near NW 203rd Street and 15th Avenue but suddenly pulled back out of the driveway.

CBS Miami says this was the last time anyone saw her before she suddenly vanished and her body was found several days later in a Miami Gardens canal.

Russell and Roberts have been friends since they were children and he is also the God Father to her two children, says CBS Miami.

According to an arrest warrant, on May 20, Roberts contacted a school employee telling him to “go to a specific file cabinet inside a conference room at the school and find a note.”

The note read, “Do you know anyone that can chop up a car? If so or make it “disappear” take these keys. It’s behind the speedway racetrack on 441 by County line. Friends are gone and need it to disappear. If not leave + I’ll work it out later. Thrown this note away!”

There was also keys to an Audi left with the note.

Instead of following the directions on the note, the employee called the police, according to CBS Miami. Detectives recovered the note and keys.

Authorities say, the school employee also sat down with detectives and told them about the first phone call Roberts made to him on May 15.

During the call, the arrest warrant states Roberts said, “I did something crazy.” The employee says Roberts told him, “He confronted an intruder in his mother’s house and hit the person with the bat. Roberts then went on to share that, “He not only hit the intruder with the bat, but killed the intruder. He admitted to the employee that he wrapped the body in a tarp wrap and dragged the body through the house leaving a trail of blood stains. Roberts also asked the employee how to get rid of blood stains. The employee jokingly told him to use Clorox because he thought he was kidding about the incident at the time.”

On the day Russell’s body was found, the warrant states that her body was wrapped in a tarp in the clothes she wore the day she was seen in a surveillance video walking into Roberts’ home.

A verification of a death certificate shows that Russell died from a blunt head injury and her death was ruled a homicide, according to CBS News.

Roberts is currently awaiting trial set for October.

