Death row inmate pushes for clemency hearing, lawyers say no DNA evidence links him to crime

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 20, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A Florida man pushed for a clemency hearing before his stay of execution runs out. James Dailey is on death row for the 1985 murder of 14-year-old Shelly Boggio.

Governor Ron DeSantis ordered his execution in September. The stay of the execution is set to expire December 31.

Dailey's defense team called for an executive clemency hearing. Attorneys said there's no DNA or physical evidence linking Dailey to the crime.

They say the state's case hinged on a jailhouse snitch, whose testimony has since been called into question.

"He's been on death row for 30 some odd years," Josh Dubin, Dailey's lawyer, said. "This evidence recently came out. There should be no rush here. This is where we should all pump the brakes, collectively take a deep breath and hear this out."

The Attorney General's Office had no comment on Dailey's clemency bid.

The Governor's Office released the following statement to WCTV:

James Dailey was senteced to death for the brutal murder of 14-year-old Shelly Boggio. The death warrant remains in effect.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.