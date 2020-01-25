Death toll from eastern Turkey earthquake climbs to 21

Turkish officials say the death toll from a strong earthquake in the country’s east has climbed to at least 21 people.

Turkey’s health minister said rescue workers were continuing to search Saturday for some 30 people buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings. He said the death toll could still rise.

Emergency workers and security forces have been distributing tents, beds and blankets in the affected areas. Overnight temperatures had fallen below freezing.

Mosques, schools, sports halls and student dormitories have been opened for hundreds who left their homes following the 6.8-magnitude quake, which hit Friday evening.

Turkey sits on top of two major fault-lines and earthquakes are frequent.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.