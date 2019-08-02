Decatur Auto Shop works to rebuild new location

By Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 2, 2019

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Last month, Decatur Auto Parts suffered a tragic loss, as there store went up in flames. The store, was a staple in Bainbridge, and the stores family is working diligently to move forward. And that they have...

The previous location was on Broad Street, but a new storefront has been moved off of West Street.

The business is in its beginning stages, with the structure, ceiling and floors finished. What was once just concrete slabs, will be the new and improved Decatur Auto Parts in hopefully just two weeks.

But there were many long nights and man power to help this process move as quickly as it did. The owner of this location, Daniel Barnard shares, "I am excited for them I really am, I am looking forward to them getting open and having a good parts store in this side of town."

After seeing what was left of the store front, Barnard knew he had to help. Jimbo Godwin and his father in law, Bob Henderson, were riding around one day until they stumbled upon this empty building, off West and Louise Street in Bainbridge Georgia.

“Once they come to us, we come in here and started demoing and getting all the demolition done and just trying to do everything so they can move in here," Barnard says.

Barnard and his men have been working day and night to get the store to where it is today. And while there has not been a physical store for customers, the business itself has not stopped.

Owner Jim Godwin has spent the last three or so weeks driving to the businesses warehouse in Marianna and their sister store in Quincy. That’s where he gathers the equipment and parts necessary for the over the phone orders he has been taking from his loyal and longtime customers.

Godwin then delivers those orders door to door with help from his workers. Although he is grateful business continues to boom he mentions, "I just cant wait to get the store back up and running so we can get back to a regular routine, and to do a better job of serving customers and serving those people that we have dealt with forever."

Godwin says he’s excited for this new move. But he had never thought to consider this location before.

But as fate would have it, back in 1963, Bob Henderson, Godwin’s father in law owned this store. Back then it was called Henderson’s Grocery. Henderson says until 2010, he worked, owned and called this place a second home.

He never imagined in a million years that things would come full circle, "Bottom line is God has a plan and sometimes we fail to see it so he will hit you in the head again so you can see it. And like I said this store has been open for a few years and for us not to even think about that it took something else for us to see it."

The store not only has a rich family history but is a prime location, right off the bypass. The new storefront is about 5,000 square feet, promising more floor space and inventory for customers. Although the new store will not have its machine shop extension, their future way of business Henderson hopes will not be much different from what they had, “My hopes for the future is that they can continue to run their business the way they have always run their business and hopefully this will be better."

With each day, Decatur Auto Shop is getting closer to being back up and running. The next phase is a new parking lot that is scheduled to begin on Monday, as well as new counters and shelves. The goal is to have their doors open in two weeks.

