Decatur County Sheriff's Office unveils memorial wall of fallen heroes

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 15, 2019

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- Wednesday morning, the Decatur County community remembered six fallen heroes in the last century. The memorial service was part of National Peace Officers' Memorial Day.

Family, friends and members of law enforcement packed the front lobby of the sheriff's office. Sheriff Wiley Griffin unveiled six framed portraits of three deputies, two officers and a game warden.

The memorial wall is to make sure the fallen are never forgotten.

One of the fallen deputies honored was Lt. James West, who was stabbed and killed while helping transport a mentally-ill patient. Brenda West Thomas says she remembers the day her dad never came home, nearly 40 years ago.

"Sometimes I still wonder why it happened and why it was him, but as time goes on I just hold onto that thought that he was helping people," said Thomas.

Thomas was seated in the front row with five other families. Each one represented a fallen hero placed on the memorial wall.

The display reminds every visitor of the people who've risked it all while bearing the badge.

The six fallen law enforcement officers are:

Decatur County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff Martin Crawford Stegall -- Oct. 29, 1905

Lt. James West Sr. -- Oct. 28, 1980

Deputy Robert Armand Griffin -- May 1, 2008

Bainbridge Public Safety

Officer Samuel Brinson Arline -- Oct. 14 1927

Officer Norman Murkerson -- Nov. 17 1953

Georgia Game and Fish

Game Warden Robert Sizemore -- Nov. 9, 1928