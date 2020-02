By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 24, 2020

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Bainbridge Public Safety says a Decatur County inmate has escaped from a work detail.

BPS says 33-year-old Bradford Patrick Webb was last seen in Decatur County at the intersection of Newton Road and Cooktown Road on Monday afternoon.

Authorities ask you to call 911 if you have information about Webb's whereabouts.

Officials say Webb is 5'9", 250 pounds.

This is a developing story.