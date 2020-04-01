Decatur County deputies say escaped inmate still at large

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 1, 2020

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Decatur County Sheriff's Office says they are still searching for one inmate who escaped from the Bainbridge Probation Substance Abuse Center on Tuesday morning.

DCSO says Trey Allen Jones is still at large, but authorities say they do not believe he is in Decatur County or any county that it borders.

Anyone with information on Jones is asked to contact 911 or contact Sheriff Wiley Griffin at 229-400-8001.

Decatur County deputies apprehended the other two escapees, Aaron Scarborough and Christopher Harvey, Tuesday afternoon.