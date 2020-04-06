Decatur County officials searching for man wanted on felony charges

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 6, 2020

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- Decatur County Sheriff Wiley Griffin is warning residents of a man wanted on felony charges in the area of Hines Perkins Road, south of Climax.

Sheriff Griffin posted the message to his Facebook page.

Sheriff Griffin says to not approach the man, who is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked to contact 229-400-8001.

It is not known at this point what the name of the man is, or what charges he's wanted for.