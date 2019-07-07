Decatur deputies search for Florida State Hospital escapee

By WCTV Eyewitness News

CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Decatur County Sheriff's Office is searching for 36-year-old Robert Celinko who they say escaped from the Florida State Hospital.

Right now, deputies are unsure of his direction of travel, but DCSO has called in two deputies that will be "aggressively patrolling" the Recovery/97 South/FL line area.

Celinko is described as being a white male, standing at about 5'7 and weighing approximately 159 pounds. He's also being described as having brown hair and brown eyes. Officials say if you have information on his whereabouts, call 911.