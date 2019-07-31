Deerfield-Windsor: 2017 graduate seen in controversial Emmett Till marker photo

By: Emileigh Forrester | WALB News 10

July 31, 2019

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -- Deerfield-Windsor School officials confirmed that one of its graduates, Howell Logan, is one of three white, University of Mississippi students seen in a controversial photo making rounds on social media.

Logan graduated from DWS in 2017, according to Allen Lowe, Deerfield-Windsor interim head of school.

According to our sister station WLBT, the photo shows the three Ole Miss fraternity students posing with guns in front of a sign that marks the place where Emmett Till’s body was found in 1955.

The marker on the Tallahatchie River had been sprayed with bullets in the photo.

It’s unclear if any of the students in the photo fired shots at the sign.

Till was just 14 when he was tortured and murdered after being accused of whistling at white woman. It’s a case that galvanized the Civil Rights Movement.

Deerfield-Windsor School issued a statement to WALB about the situation.

"We are deeply saddened by the recent events surrounding the Emmett Till Memorial Site. Deerfield-Windsor School does not stand with any form of discrimination. Individual choices lead to individual consequences. Our thoughts and prayers are with any affected by this event." - Allen Lowe, Deerfield-Windsor interim head of school

The Justice Department is reportedly investigating.

The students’ Ole Miss fraternity suspended them.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant responded to the photo as well, with a tweet over the weekend.