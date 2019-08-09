Defending champion Blazers take field for first day of practice

By: Paige Dauer | WALB News 10

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Balzers took the field for their first practice of 2019 on Friday.

There was no shortage of energy on the field; nearly all the starters from last year's national championship team are returning this year.

And to have another successful season, the Blazers are taking it one day at a time.

First-year head coach Gary Goff told us the players are locked-in and ready to put in the work.

“It’s just about coming out here and getting better every single second of every practice,” said Goff.

To continue this winning tradition, Goff told us it’ll take more than just talent and experience.

“We have enough talent to do almost anything we can dream of. So, this season it’s not going to be about that. It’s going to be about, can we develop that leadership from within the team, because we all know we need a little bit more than talent to win," said Goff.

Goff said to be successful come game day, it starts by winning every practice.

The Blazers begin their title defense Albany State in Albany on September 7.