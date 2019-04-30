Defending champion Eagles turning page to 2019 with start of spring camp

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- When the North Florida Christian Eagles take the field in 2019, they'll do so as defending state champions after they swooped their way to an eighth school title in 2018.

It was a storybook ending for a squad who hadn't seen that success for the better part of a decade.

They celebrated, they relished and they enjoyed, just as any high school kid should. But now, it's back to work.

With spring camp underway, the Eagles are hoping to build off last year's success.

The key word; last year.

As the team now turns the page on a banner season, head coach Steve Price is ensuring his player's focus is now between the lines.

"I really try to get our guys to understand that what really matters is between the white lines," Price said. "You know, all the rest of the stuff, all the social media stuff, all the polls and what everybody else is doing, it doesn't really matter a lot to us if we take care of what we need to do when we're out there on the field and in the classroom."