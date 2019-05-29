Defense attorneys pushing for Dan Markel's ex-wife to answer questions

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 29, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Defense attorneys are pushing for Wendi Adelson, Dan Markel's ex-wife, to answer questions in a deposition before trial.

“The defense has no idea what Wendi Adelson is going to say on the stand," an attorney told the District Court of Appeal judges.

They say she is a key witness in the case and can’t blanketly claim the Fifth and refuse to answer all questions.

A judge previously issued a protective order that bars defense attorneys from questioning Adelson before she takes the stand.

It is not clear yet when the appeals court will make a decision. The Attorney General's Office says it is more interested in resolving the deposition dispute in a timely fashion so as not to delay trial, than it is in the outcome.

The state intends to subpoena Adelson as a witness at trial, not before then, which gives the state more control over the scope of questions asked. Adelson’s attorney says a deposition serves no purpose because she intends to claim the Fifth, and further said issues should be resolved on appeal, not before trial.

The trial of murder suspects Katherine Magbanua and Sigfredo Garcia - originally set to start next week - has already been delayed indefinitely.