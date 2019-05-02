Defense seeking trial delay in Dan Markel murder case

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 2, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Defense attorneys are now requesting a delay in the Dan Markel murder case.

Sigfredo Garcia and Katherine Magbanua are set to stand trial for the FSU professor's murder on June 3.

Markel was shot and killed in his own driveway back in July 2014 in what police believe was a murder for hire scheme.

This week Garcia's attorney, Saam Zangeneh, requested a delay, saying he's expecting a baby in July and wants to ensure he's not in the midst of trial when the child is born.

A motion hearing is set for next week.

The judge rejected an earlier request to postpone the trial. Defense attorneys cited delays in payments from the state's Justice Administrative Commission or JAC. JAC announced this week in a press release that is has run out of money until the legislature okays a new budget.

