Defensive end transfer, FSU legacy Deonte Williams commits to Seminoles

By: Brendand Sonnone | Noles247

April 8, 2020

Former Baylor defensive end Deonte Williams committed to Florida State a couple days after receiving an offer from the Seminoles.

Williams Tweeted news of his commitment on Wednesday.

“So after talking with my family, I’ve decided to commit to Florida State University,” Williams wrote.

Williams, whose father Alphonso Williams played with long-time FSU assistant Odell Haggins, told Noles247 on Monday that he spoke with Haggins and coach Mike Norvell upon receiving a scholarship offer.

“They’re excited and wanted me to be a part of the program that they’re building,” Williams said.

“My dad always told me the history of Florida State when he played there,” Williams added.

Williams entered the transfer portal in January after he was forced to medically retire from Baylor due to a devastating broken arm suffered during the 2018 season.

“Me and my dad decided to take the medical DQ to have time to think about my future moving forward,” Williams added.

He was a three-star recruit from the 2016 recruiting class. Williams was a 6-foot-1, 218 pound outside linebacker from Prestonwood Christian High School in Plano, Texas. Williams was rated as the 91st best recruit in the state of Texas during the 2016 cycle, and the 45th best outside linebacker in that class.

After a redshirt season in 2016, Williams played in nine games during the 2017 season under Matt Rhule. He started four games for the Bears at linebacker and defensive end. Williams made the transition to defensive end late in the season, providing a pass rush for the "rush end" position in the Bears defense.

Williams finished that first year as a Bear with 15 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovers, and 2 quarterback hurries. His sophomore season would be only at defensive end where he emerged as the starter after spring and fall camp. Williams started the first 7 games of the season before suffering a broken arm against Texas. He had 11 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and his lone sack as a Bear in the season opening victory of Texas-San Antonio.

While medically retiring this summer, Williams was still an active part of the team this season when the Bears improved to 11-wins and a Big 12 championship game appearance.