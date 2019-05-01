Definition of success changing for Lincoln under year four of Gray

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 1, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- How do you spell "success"? That answer is different for everyone. When it comes to the Lincoln football team, success in each of the past two seasons has meant a spot in the playoffs.

But now, their definition is changing.

The Trojans want a state title and their quest for one begins now as the team hits the field for spring ball.

Entering year four at the helm is head coach Quinn Gray and the past two seasons have seen him lead LHS to a pair of seven-win finishes and two second round births in the playoffs.

But he and the Trojans want more, and in 2019, all eyes will be on a state title.

"Every year the goal is to be a state champion and work towards a state championship and our kids understand that," Gray said. "You can tell by the way. Well, you may not, but we can tell by the way that we've been working in the weight room, throughout the winter and the offseason."