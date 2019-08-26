Delivery drivers help 12-year-old boy escape from alleged kidnapper in Florida

A 26-year-old man in Florida was arrested on accusations of kidnapping after he allegedly offered a ride to a 12-year-old boy and wouldn’t let him leave the car.

Timothy Miller, 26, is being held without bail after he was arrested on charges of kidnapping, child neglect and resisting arrest. (Source: Boynton Beach Police/Twitter)

Delivery truck driver Angel Perez says he can’t get over what happened Wednesday afternoon in Boynton Beach, Fla. He and his co-worker were in their delivery vehicle when, right in front of them, they saw a 12-year-old boy jump out of a moving truck.

"We jumped into action. We had to jump into action. I knew the kid was gonna be taken care of with the good people behind us, and the first thing I knew, we gotta get this guy. If not, he’s gonna get away,” Perez said.

The two followed the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Timothy Miller, and caught up with him at a traffic light.

"When we had him on the floor, I told him, ‘The little kid, where you got the little kid?’ He was telling me he didn’t know what I’m talking about. Once the cop got him pinched, I keep talking to him very loud, and at the end, he confessed that yeah, he picked up the kid,” Perez said.

Police say the victim told investigators Miller offered him a ride after his school bus dropped him off. The boy said he got in the car because the suspect seemed nice and friendly, but he soon began to feel uncomfortable with Miller’s behavior and erratic driving.

The 12-year-old says he tried to open the passenger door and get out of the vehicle, but Miller accelerated, saying he wasn’t allowed to leave. The boy persisted and managed to jump out.

"Thank God everything worked out the way it was supposed to. The cops did their part, we did our part and everybody’s OK now,” Perez said.

Miller appeared before a judge Thursday morning. He is being held without bail.

Police are urging parents to speak to their children about the dangers of talking to strangers.

"Encourage your child to, once they get off the bus, if possible, to walk home with a friend or a neighbor. You know, there is safety in numbers,” said Stephanie Slater with Boynton Beach Police.

