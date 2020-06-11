Delta Sigma Theta alumni make surprise donation to WCTV's #PBJPlz Plus Drive

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 11, 2020

Representatives of Delta Sigma Theta's Alumni chapter met WCTV’s Julie Montanaro at Second Harvest Thursday afternoon to hand off a check for $1,000.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A surprise donation to WCTV’s PBJ PLUS! is now boosting the total collected in the annual peanut butter and jelly drive to more than $72,000 in the Big Bend alone.

Representatives of Delta Sigma Theta's Alumni chapter met WCTV’s Julie Montanaro at Second Harvest Thursday afternoon to hand off a check for $1,000.

The sorority heard about our PBJ PLUS! drive on the news this spring and still wanted to do something to help hungry kids.

"We care about them and so for the children who are strapped at home who cannot eat and do not have food, we want to say we got your back," Delta Sigma Theta’s JoeAnn Houston said. “Our chapter is very, very concerned about children and the feeding of children and so we want to make sure that nobody goes hungry this summer.”

The check now brings the PBJ PLUS! total in the Big Bend to more than $72,200. Donations in South Georgia brought in another $6,200.

The first truckload of food purchased with PBJ PLUS! donations is expected to arrive at the Tallahassee warehouse next week.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.