Democratic hopeful Klobuchar makes campaign stop in Tallahassee

By: Capitol News Service

April 16, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Minnesota Senator and Democratic presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar met with Florida Democrats on Tuesday to discuss key issues facing the state.

Klobuchar says she discussed Amendment 4 implementation, healthcare, hurricane relief, Venezuela and climate change during the meeting.

When asked how she plans to take Florida in 2020 if she wins the Democratic nomination, she pointed to her ability to commitment across the aisle.

"I just think it's a very important state in the general election and if all we focus on in this very competitive primary, if all we're focusing on is our own side then we can't win," she said. "So you've got to reach out to independent voters and you have to reach out to moderate Republicans. And I am someone, that is how I've won in a purple state. There's a reason the President was in Minnesota yesterday.”

Klobuchar is one of 18 Democrats running for President.