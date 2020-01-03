Democratic states appeal Obamacare ruling to Supreme Court

Democratic-led states are asking the Supreme Court for a fast-track review of a recent appeals court decision that declared a key part of the Obama-era health law unconstitutional and cast a legal cloud over the rest of it.

If granted, that could put the fate of the Affordable Care Act in the middle of the 2020 election.

Defenders of the law are hoping for a hearing and a decision by the summer.

Last month, an appeals court ruled that the law’s now-toothless requirement for Americans to have health insurance is unconstitutional, but sidestepped a decision on the rest.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.