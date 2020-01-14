Democrats respond to State of the State Address

By: Jake Stofan | Capitol News Service

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) -- After Governor Ron DeSantis delivered his State of the State Address on Tuesday, Florida Democrats unveiled their own plan for where they want to see the state go in 2020.

“We are here today to deliver the people's response to the Governor's State of the State address,” said Ray Seaman with Progress Florida.

The Sunrise Agenda, as Democrats call it, touts their alternative plans for key issues like health care.

“We care deeply about expanding Medicaid,” said Rep. Anna Eskamani.

They argued for reducing carbon emissions.

“When we ignore the needs of our environment we ignore the needs of our friends, our children and our neighbors,” said Jonathan Webber with the Florida Conservation Voters.

And they condemned Republican efforts to restrict access to abortion.

“My pregnancy is between me, my family, my doctor, my faith and not politicians,” said Eskamani.

When it comes to the economy, Democrats argued Republicans have time and time again chosen cooperate hand outs over the working class.

Democrats favor a minimum wage increase and an end to affordable housing trust fund sweeps.

“3.2 million households, 45% of all the households in the state of Florida are working poor,” said Rich Templin with the Florida AFLCIO.

As in year’s past, many of the ideas proposed by Democrats will likely fall on deaf ears, but they’re hopeful for the 2020 election.

“To narrow the gap between the Republicans in the House and the Democrats in the House, The Republicans in the Senate and the Democrats in the Senate,” said Rep. Geraldine Thompson.

But with the Presidency also on the ballot, it’s guaranteed to be a hard fought battle on both sides.

In an effort to increase voter turnout, Democrats have for the second year in a row proposed changes to the state’s elections including making Election Day a State Holiday and automatically registering Floridians to vote when they turn 18.

