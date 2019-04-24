Demolition beginning for pipeline project in Taylor County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 24, 2019

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – Residents in parts of Taylor County near the Fenholloway River may hear some unusual noises in the weeks ahead as crews begin a new phase in construction of the Fenholloway Pipeline.

A demolition team is using explosives for excavation in and around Peterson’s Landing, according to officials with Georgia Pacific.

Spokesman Scott Mixon says teams are using the blasts to break up lime rock in the area.

That’s so the 54-inch pipeline can be buried two-and-a-half feet underground.

Residents may notice popping noises, similar to repeated gunfire, up to 3-miles away from the demolition site, according to the company.

There are some closures in the area to keep people a safe distance from the demolition. Boaters may also face temporary delays along the river.

The Fenholloway Pipeline will pipe treated wastewater from Georgia Pacific’s Foley Cellulose Mill to the river about a mile and a half above the Gulf of Mexico.

Right now, the treated wastewater goes into the river at the plant. Piping it farther south is part of an extensive plan to clean up the Fenholloway.

Georgia Pacific says it is spending more than $300 million to improve water quality on the river, including by investing in new wastewater treatment at the plant and building the pipeline.

“When completed, the Fenholloway Water Quality Project will restore a stream formerly designated by the state as “industrial” to fishable-swimmable standards,” the company says.

But the pipeline project has faced harsh criticism from some North Florida leaders and environmental groups, who worry about the impact on sea life in the gulf once the pipeline is completed and in use.

