Dems push for expanded voting access

By: Capitol News Service

November 5, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) -- On the day many cities in the state are holding local elections, Democratic lawmakers are pushing a plan to make it easier for people to register and vote.

Under HB 1365, Florida residents could show up on election day, register and vote.

Sponsor Rep. Geraldine Thompson said the current system is behind the times.

“In today’s age of technology, we’re able to have people come and show their identification, register and vote on the same day. We’re a very mobile society, but we are wedded to an archaic system,” said Thompson.

The legislation is supported by the League of Women Voters.

Under current law, voters must be registered at least 30 days before an election.

The legislation also seeks to allow voters to cast a provisional ballot anywhere in the county where they are registered, not just in their local precinct.

