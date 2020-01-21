Denise Williams’ appeal in court begins this week

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The First District Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear oral arguments this week in the Denise Williams murder case.

The Tallahassee woman is serving a life sentence for her husband's murder.

Denise Williams was convicted in late 2018 for the murder of her husband Mike Williams, who was shot and killed by his friend Brian Winchester while duck hunting back in December 2000.

Her arrest and conviction came after Winchester admitted 18 years later that the pair planned the murder so they could be together and cash in on Williams’ life insurance policies.

Williams is appealing her guilty verdicts for murder and conspiracy, saying there was no evidence to prove she was involved in the crime.

“The State utterly failed in its burden to establish that Denise committed the requisite act in furtherance of the murder and also failed to meet the elements to prove a conspiracy beyond a reasonable doubt,” the appeal reads. “Nothing in Brian’s testimony showed that Denise helped carry out the murder or that she ever intended to participate in it.”

Williams’ attorneys also contend prosecutors unfairly prejudiced the jury when they showed photos of her in bed with another woman and commented on her demeanor during the trial.

“As the prosecutor reminded the jury during closing, Denise just 'sat [t]here' at the trial 'absolutely stoned face [sic]. Didn’t bat an eye. Didn’t shed a tear,'" the appeal reads.

“The real culprit was Brian Winchester. He’s the one who committed the murder,” the appeal reads. “That the State chose to grant him immunity so that it could quell the negative publicity surrounding its failure to solve a cold case is unfortunate, to say the least. But Denise Williams should not suffer as a result.”

Oral arguments in the case are set for Wednesday afternoon at the First District Court of Appeals. According to the online docket, each side will have 15 minutes to make its case. A ruling could take weeks or months.

