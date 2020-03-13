Department of Agriculture announces alternative methods for providing meals as schools are on extended spring break

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Division of Food, Nutrition and Wellness has announced alternative methods for providing school meals to students.

The announcement comes Friday after it was recommended by the Florida Department of Education that schools extend their spring breaks by a week.

“For millions of Florida’s children, schools meals are the only meals they can count on. We are working closely with school districts to ensure that students have access to healthy, nutritious meals while schools are closed due to COVID-19,” said Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. “We are working with the USDA on authority to provide schools with flexible options to make school meals available. Most of all, we are standing with Florida’s schools and families to ensure no child goes hungry while schools are out.”

The Department of Agriculture says FDACS will provide authority to local school districts on alternative methods of delivering meals and the decision to serve meals during school closures rests with each district.

FDACS will also leverage its Summer BreakSpot community and non-profit partners to ensure Florida’s students are fed.

