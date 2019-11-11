Department of Corrections probes Pelham prison death

By: Dave Miller | WALB News 10

November 11, 2019

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) -- The Georgia Department of Corrections announced Monday that an inmate from the Atlanta area died in a state prison in Mitchell County.

Michael Dantzler died as the result of a fight with another inmate at Autry State Prison in Pelham, the GDC said on its website Monday.

Special agents with the Office of Professional Standards are investigating the death.

Agents have reason to believe Dantzler died as a result of injuries sustained during an altercation involving another inmate on Nov. 11.

Medical personnel responded and rendered first aid and life-saving measures before Dantzler was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 3:10 a.m. by a hospital physician.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also part of the investigation, as standard procedure, the GDC said.

Dantzler was sentenced to five years in 2019, in Fulton County for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

