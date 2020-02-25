Department of Health presents coronavirus facts to Leon County Commission

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 25, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health presented facts and figures to the Leon County Commission in an attempt to protect the public before the coronavirus impacts our community.

FDOH emphasized the importance of washing your hands and steering clear of crowded public spaces, like what you would do for any other virus.

The difference, they shared, is that there is no treatment at this time and testing for the virus is only available through the CDC.

More importantly, the CDC says this could disrupt day-to-day life.

In speaking with residents, they say the language surrounding the virus is what scares them, but the CDC says this means potential school closures, individuals having to work from home and a possible change in normal routines; all of which is a more precautionary outlook for the future.

Residents say knowing there's a potential for it to worsen and effect our community is troubling.

"It's terrifying," said Megan Curlee. "The unknown is not fun."

FDOH could not comment on the recent coronavirus updates, but they do share that the CDC is working on test kits for the virus.

