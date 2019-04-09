'Depraved' child rapist imprisoned for life

ENGLAND (WTSP) -- A pedophile who filmed himself raping a two-year-old girl and shared it online has been sentenced to life in prison.

Terry Coneyworth, 31, is charged with:

  • One count of rape of a child younger than 13 years old
  • Six counts of sexual assault of a child younger than 13 years old
  • Three counts of taking indecent photographs of a child
  • Three counts of making indecent photographs of a child
  • Six counts of distributing indecent photographs of a child

    A judge sentenced Coneyworth to a minimum of eight years in prison, according to Humberside police.

    "Your offending plumbed the depths of depravity," the judge said.

    Coneyworth pleaded guilty to 19 sex offenses at a previous hearing.

    The incidents happened in October and November. Coneyworth shared the pictures on a messenger service, BBC News reports.

    The court heard that 965 indecent images were found at his home. Of the 22 images he had distributed, nine of those were of the child he abused.

