Deputies: Man admitted to stealing $300,000 from Thomasville business

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 7, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) – A man has been arrested in Thomas County, accused of embezzling over $300,000 from a local business.

Thomas County deputies arrested Jimmy Dewayne Jones on May 3.

According to deputies, Jones was working for Accounting Associates of Thomasville, where he was handling the business' payroll.

Investigators say Jones converted payroll taxes, which should've been sent to the IRS, to his own use over a four-year period.

Jones was interviewed on Friday by TCSO investigators and admitted to taking the funds, officials say.

Jones was arrested and charged with one count of theft by conversion.

The sheriff's office says the case is being forwarded to federal authorities for review and additional charges are possible.

