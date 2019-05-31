Deputies: Man fired shot at woman and child, threatened other woman

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – A man is behind bars in Liberty County, accused of firing a gun in the direction of a woman and a child before holding the weapon to another woman's head.

Deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office responded on Tuesday to a shooting incident at a recreational area in the Apalachicola National Forest.

According to LCSO, 21-year-old Brandon Scott Cross, of Bristol, had gotten upset with a woman who was swimming with a young child. Cross then pulled out a handgun and fired a round into the water near the woman and child.

When another woman confronted Cross, he allegedly placed the gun against her head and threatened to kill her.

Cross fled the area before deputies arrived.

Cross was located on Thursday and arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and an out of county warrant. He is being held on $100,000 bail.