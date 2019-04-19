Deputies: Men jiggled door knobs in an attempt to break into homes

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 19, 2019

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – Two men are facing attempted burglary charges, accused of trying to break into several residences in a mobile home park.

On Wednesday, a resident reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office that two men were walking around a mobile home park just north of Greenwood on Highway 71. The caller said the men were knocking on doors, and would then grab the door knob and try to push the door open.

The witness also described a silver Nissan SUV that allegedly dropped the men off in the neighborhood.

A responding deputy located the men walking around the mobile home park and detained them. Another sheriff's deputy pulled over the suspect vehicle and arrested the driver.

Following an investigation, 35-year-old Jesus Santos and 27-year-old Jesus Zapata, both of Atlanta, Georgia, were charged with attempted burglary of a dwelling. The driver of the SUV, 38-year-old Daniel Chavez, of La Vergne, Tennessee, was arrested for driving without a valid license.

All three men were taken to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.