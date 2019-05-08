Deputies: Suspects used Bibles to smuggle meth into jail

By: Damon Arnold | WALB

COOK CO., GA (WALB) -- The Cook County Sheriff’s Office busted up an operation that used Bibles to smuggle drugs into their jail.

Four people were arrested in the bust.

Sheriff Doug Hanks said they found Bible pages were being sprayed with liquid methamphetamine, and delivered into the jail.

Inmates Heather Edmondson, 25, and Charly Hathcock, 31, are charged with distribution of meth to inmates.

Harold Gray, 49, of Adel was arrested at his home on Quillie Jones Road, where investigators say they found a Bible with meth applied to it. He was charged with distribution.

Alexander Howard, 29, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Investigators also found meth was smuggled into the jail, applied to undergarments.

