Deputies arrest man after allegedly pointing gun at them in restaurant

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 10, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man who allegedly pointed a gun at patrons at a restaurant on Thomasville Road.

LCSO says around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a restaurant in the 6800 block of Thomasville Road in reference to a man pointing a gun at other individuals.

Officials say when deputies arrived, the man had already left.

Authorities say witnesses told them that the man, later identified as 40-year-old Wesley Brooks, got upset with two men before pulling a concealed firearm during the argument.

According to LCSO, during the continuation of the argument, Brooks pointed the firearm at the two men and shoved one of the men to the ground.

Officials say they were informed by one of the witnesses that Brooks pulled the trigger, but nothing fired from the weapon.

LCSO says Brooks was later located at a local hotel and arrested.

Deputies say during their investigation, Brooks said the firearm was a pellet gun and told authorities he threw the firearm out of the window of his vehicle after leaving the restaurant.

Officials say the firearm has not been located.

Brooks was taken to the Leon County Detention Facility and is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon (two counts), carrying concealed firearm, improper exhibition of a firearm and destruction/tampering of evidence.