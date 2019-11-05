Deputies arrest man on drug charges

By WCTV Eyewitness News

November 5, 2019

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has arrested 47-year-old Gregory Jones for possession of methamphetamine.

Deputies say the arrest happened just last night (November 4th) after they found his car heading eastbound on Magnolia Road with its tag light out. After stopping him on Rocky Creek Road, JCSO say they found a prescription bottle that Jones was allegedly trying to hide. Further investigation found that he also had an expired license.

Deputies used a K-9 unit to conduct "free-air sniffs" of the vehicle, which resulted in a positive alert, and led to further search of the car. In their search, JCSO says they found a gram and a half of meth in the prescription bottle. More of it was found on a plastic tray in the front seat of the vehicle.

Jones admitted to knowing the meth was in his car and even claimed ownership of the drugs. He's now being held in the Jackson County Correctional facility. Jones is also on probation, further charges are expected to come.