Deputies arrest man with gun, drugs near place of worship

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 13, 2019

LEON Co., Fla. (WCTV) -- Deputies in Leon County have arrested a man accused of having a gun and drugs near a house of worship.

Deputies spoke to 19-year-old Booker Flowers Thursday morning when they reportedly saw him smoking marijuana in the area of Gaile Avenue and Crawfordville Road, 65 feet away from a place of worship.

He was seen passing marijuana to a 16-year-old, deputies said. Once arrested, he was said to be in possession of a loaded gun which had been reported stolen. They also found 2.5 grams of cocaine.

He faces multiple charges including Grand Theft of a Firearm, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of a Weapon by Convicted Felon.

He was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility.