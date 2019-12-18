Jackson Co. deputies break up illegal cage fighting ring

By: Edan Schultz | WCTV Eyewitness News

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – The sheriff’s department says more than a dozen people in Jackson County took part in a series of unsanctioned cage fights.

Deputies arrested 35-year old Jose Luis Jorge of Altha Tuesday, accusing him of organizing and hosting the events.

The investigation began after a tip in November about a fight planned on property at Highway 77 and Lovewood Rd. south of Graceville.

Deputies found lineups for the fight on social media and saw a cage set up on the property, along with boxing gear. Later, investigators uncovered evidence that another fight was being planned for late December.

The sheriff’s department says such fights require registration, permits and insurance and must meet various health and safety standards as well. Investigators say the unsanctioned and unregistered events can be a breeding ground for other criminal activity, including drug sales, prostitution, illegal gambling, and underage drinking.

Deputies say 12 fighters scheduled to fight in the events have been identified and also will be prosecuted. They're still trying to ID one more person thought to be involved.

Jorge was booked into the Jackson County jail.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.