Deputies investigating after threat made to Lowndes Middle School

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 6, 2019

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office is investigating a threat made to Lowndes Middle School by a juvenile, according to the Lowdnes County School system.

LCS says all threats are taken seriously regardless of if school is in or out of session.

Officials say deputies are investigating and say a search of the suspect's home did not result in finding any items that could be sued to cause harm.

Authorities say while the juvenile who made the threat is not a student in the school system, there will be an increased presence of law enforcement at Lowndes Middle School on Wednesday.