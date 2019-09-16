Florida mom who was missing for 6 weeks found dead in Georgia

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a 32-year-old mother, who was missing for six weeks, was found dead near Brantley County, Georgia.

Deputies say Casei Jones, 10-year-old Cameron Bowers, 5-year-old Preston Bowers, 2-year-old Mercalli Jones and 1-year-old Aiyana Jones were last seen in the Ocala, Florida area. Jones' family reported her missing Saturday night. Family and friends of Jones told deputies they haven't seen or heard from her during those six weeks and are worried about her safety.

Detectives are continuing their investigation into her missing children.

Jones' husband, Michael Jones Jr. was also found in Georgia and is being questioned in connection to her death. At this time, a warrant has been issued for his arrest for second degree homicide.

Deputies said Jones may have been driving a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica with Florida license plate 91SEJ.

If you have any information on where Jones' kids may be, call 911 or the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 352-732-9111.

