Deputies looking for suspects who allegedly stole cash from Walmart

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 5, 2019

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) – The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office is searching for two people accused of breaking into a cash register at a local Walmart.

Deputies say on May 22, the suspects walked into the Walmart in Live Oak together. The female suspect then reportedly distracted a cashier while the male suspect used an unknown object to open a cash register drawer and take cash from it.

The suspects then left the store and headed north on U.S. 129.

If you recognize either of the suspects, please contact Investigator Chris Frost at 386-364-7993. You may remain anonymous.