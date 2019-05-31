Deputies looking for woman who pulled gun on victim in parking lot

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The Leon County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who threatened another person with a gun in a Walmart parking lot.

LCSO says the incident happened on May 16 at the Walmart on North Monroe Street.

Two women were in the store's parking lot when one of the suspects reportedly pulled out a handgun and threatened the victim. The women then left the area in a gold Toyota Corolla.

If you are able to identify the suspects, please contact Detective Eddie O’Neal at 850-606-3300 or to remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a reward up to $5,000, call Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS (8477).