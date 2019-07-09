Deputies search for missing Tallahassee man

By: Christen Hyde | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 9, 2019

FRANKLIN CO., Fla. (WCTV) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help locating Jay Henderson of Tallahassee, who has been reported missing.

Henderson did not return home after a fishing trip at Rock Landing in Panacea on Sunday. He was last heard from around 10:15 am on Sunday, July 7th.

He may be accompanied by a female named Renee Tinsley from Donaldsonville, Georgia.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Coast Guard are currently searching the water for the boat and these two known occupants.

If you see Henderson or Tinsley, you are urged to call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 850-670-8500.

