Deputies searching for man posing as police officer

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 6, 2019

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man it says is posing as a police officer.

The sheriff's office says on Wednesday, a man driving a black Ford Explorer with red lights in the dashboard pulled someone over. The man, described as a white male with dirty blonde hair, then asked the driver for their license and registration.

CCSO says after the driver asked the suspect for his identification, he fled the scene.

If you have any information on the suspect or see his vehicle, please call 911 or 674-TIPS.