By WCTV Eyewitness News

August 29, 2019

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office is searching for 72-year-old Richard Vance Kelly. LCSO initially posted the advisory to their Facebook page.

Deputies say he was last seen wearing a grey shirt, grey shorts, black socks, and no shoes in the area of 4200 McLeod Drive.

Officials also say he's in good shape, but has severe dementia. If you have any information of his whereabouts, LCSO is asking you to give them a call.