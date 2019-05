By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 17, 2019

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Taylor County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect wanted on a warrant.

Deputies say Joshua Warf is wanted on three counts of felony retail theft.

TCSO, Drug Task Force investigators and the K9 unit from the Florida Department of Corrections are currently tracking Warf in the northern end of the county.

Anyone who sees Warf is asked to call the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.