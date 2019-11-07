Deputies seek armed robber in Jackson County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 7, 2019

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the suspect who held up a convenience store Wednesday night.

Investigators say the man walked into the the Kmee Convenience Store near Highway 231 in Campbellton at about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect, seen in surveillance pictures wearing a ski mask and a hoodie, demanded money and ran from the store.

Investigators say the man drove away in a small SUV that was parked across the street.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 850-482-9648 or Chipola Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000.

