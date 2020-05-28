Deputies want public's help to solve Scipio Creek Marina thefts

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 28, 2020

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WCTV) — Deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office say they want the public's help to find out who stole electronics from boats at the Scipio Creek Marina in Apalachicola.

The sheriff's office says the "high end" electronics were taken from multiple boats between midnight and 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies are asking to review cameras from businesses or homes that may have Highway 98 in the view, as well as cameras that have a view of the Apalachicola Bridge from the marina on Market Street.

"It's possible a vehicle could be seen that may lead to answers," deputies say.

If you have cameras showing these angles, the sheriff's office says to contact Lt. James Hamm at 850-370-0767.

