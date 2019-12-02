Desir leads Rattlers in loss, 76-58, at Kansas State

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

MANHATTAN, Kansas (WCTV) -- Florida A&M's Evins Desir came two rebounds short of finishing with a double-double, logging 18 points and eight boards, as the Rattlers fell to 0-5 on the season with a 76-58 loss at Kansas State on Monday.

Desir was the spark plug for the Rattlers on offense, going 9-for-16 from the floor with four boards each on the offensive and defensive end. He also added an assist and a steal to his statline.

M.J. Randolph also notched double-figure scoring, logging 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting.

It was a fast start for the Wildcats, who opened up leads of 10-4, 21-12 and 32-20 throughout the second half, leading to a 39-25 halftime score.

FAMU attempted to claw their way back once K-State opened up leads, lighting to make the leads as small as two points at times, but weren't able to draw even.

It was more of the same in the second half, as the Wildcats scored the first nine points of the back 20 minutes and 15 of the first 17 to put the game out of reach, cruising to a 76-58 final.

The Rattlers shot a respectable 44.6% from the floor but a paltry 9.1% (1-11) from three and a pedestrian 63.6% from the free throw line.

On the other end of the floor, the Wildcats shot 53.7% from the floor, 34.6% from deep and 81.8% from the charity stripe.

Three 'Cats, Xavier Sneed (18), Mike McGuirl (16) and Cartier Diarra (11), notched double figure scoring for KSU, who snapped a two-game skid.

FAMU returns to the floor on Wednesday against Tennessee in Knoxville. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.