Despite coronavirus closures, Thomas County students continuing to get fed

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 18, 2020

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Students in Thomas County are continuing to get fed, even when school is closed.

Thomas County Schools are providing two meals a day for five days for each of the district's 5,800 students.

It's no small undertaking.

On Monday, boxes started getting delivered by bus to outlying counties and available for pick up at Thomas County Middle School in Thomasville.

The meals are complete in nutrition that help to feed the bellies of hundreds of students who may not have a meal.

"Overwhelmingly, the response has just been so much gratitude and we are just so grateful to be able to feed our children," said Cindy Carnes, the Director of Nutrition at Thomas County Schools.

On Tuesday alone, nearly 30,000 boxes were picked up.

Anyone interested in picking up meals at the middle school can do so Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.