Despite critics, Stanley remains leader of Rattlers

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

September 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Throughout his four years at Florida A&M, there's been no shortage of knocks on Rattlers quarterback Ryan Stanley.

He's inaccurate. Throw's to many interceptions. The list goes on.

And while some of those may be true, there's no doubt about two things; his dedication and leadership.

Both of those were on full display last weekend, as the senior passed for over 350 yards and two touchdowns against Southern.

Even more so, Stanley led the Rattlers on a fourth quarter game winning drive.

The guy might not be perfect, but during his time at FAMU, he's turned himself into one of, if not the, best quarterbacks in the MEAC.

While critics will always find something to gripe about, head coach Willie Simmons says at this point, his quarterback has already cemented himself in FAMU lore.

"Anyone who questions Ryan's commitment to this team, questions his willpower or his desire to be the best that he can be, just come spend a day in the locker room," Simmons said. "Just come to practice and watch how he goes out and prepares every single day. Just watch the way his teammates gravitate to him in and around the facility and they'll see a guy that leads this football team and I think the way we play is a direct reflection of how he is."